Toronto

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by TTC bus

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital after being hit by a TTC bus while walking near Don Mills and Lawrence Avenue East on Saturday morning.

Man in his 20s in serious but stable condition, say paramedics

CBC News ·
A Toronto police cruiser. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Police and paramedics were called to the intersection around 8:40 a.m. 

The man was unconscious when emergency personnel arrived, but regained consciousness. Police say he's in serious but stable condition.

Toronto police traffic services members are now investigating.

