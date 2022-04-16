Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by TTC bus
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital after being hit by a TTC bus while walking near Don Mills and Lawrence Avenue East on Saturday morning.
Man in his 20s in serious but stable condition, say paramedics
Police and paramedics were called to the intersection around 8:40 a.m.
The man was unconscious when emergency personnel arrived, but regained consciousness. Police say he's in serious but stable condition.
Toronto police traffic services members are now investigating.