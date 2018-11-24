Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car on King Street East

A woman in her 40s has suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car on King Street East in Toronto, according to paramedics.

Paramedics took a woman in her 40s to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by the driver of a car on Saturday evening. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Both police and paramedics were called to the scene at the intersection of King and Sackville streets, around 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. 

"The victim was found unconscious but breathing," police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told CBC Toronto.

Paramedics transported her to a local hospital. 

The driver remained on the scene.

King Street East between Power and Sumach streets were closed for an investigation, but have since reopened.

