Pedestrian seriously injured in collision near Yorkdale Mall

A pedestrian in his hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a driver near Yorkdale Mall overnight on Wednesday.

The man was attempting to cross Dufferin Street, just south of Highway 401, shortly after 1 a.m. when he was hit by a driver behind the wheel of a hatchback sedan. It appears from the scene that the collision occurred mid-block.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, though paramedics did not specify the nature of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Toronto's police Traffic Services division has taken over the investigation. Police were not available for further information on the collision early Wednesday.

Dufferin Street was closed in both directions for several hours as investigators reconstructed the incident. It has since reopened to traffic.