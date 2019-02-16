Man in his 80s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man in his 80s has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough on Saturday morning, Toronto police say.

Paramedics said the pedestrian's injuries are possibly life-threatening.

The collision occurred on Warden Avenue at Bamburgh Circle, south of Steeles Avenue East. Police and paramedics were called to the scene at 9:05 a.m.

The man was taken to a trauma centre.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto police, said the vehicle remained at the scene.

Warden Avenue is closed in both directions between Bamburgh Circle to the north and Bamburgh Circle to the south as officers investigate.

Douglas-Cook said she could not say if the man was in a crosswalk when he was struck.