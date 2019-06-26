Female pedestrian killed in downtown collision

A female pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning in a collision downtown, according to Toronto police.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Queen Street East and Victoria Street around 9 a.m.

Police say they found a woman unconscious and not breathing.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante says.

The intersection is currently blocked and will remain closed "for quite some time," Arrogante said.

Police believe the victim was hit by a truck driver travelling southbound on Victoria Street, Sgt. Brett Moore told reporters from the scene. The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police, Moore added.

He asked anybody with video of the incident to come forward.

The death marks the 25th fatal collision in the city this year, Moore said.