Male pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Upper Beaches

A male pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in the Upper Beaches area on Friday afternoon, Toronto paramedics said.

The collision happened at the intersection of Gerrard Street East and Lawlor Avenue at around 1:40 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived on scene they found the man unconscious but breathing.

Paramedics transported the man via emergency run to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto EMS say the man is in his 30s. Toronto police say he is in his 20s.

The vehicle involved stayed on the scene and police are still investigating.

Gerrard Avenue East is closed between Lawlor Avenue and Dengate Road.