Woman in her 70s dead after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A woman in her 70s is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's west end on Friday evening, police say.

The collision happened on Vaughan Road near Atlas Avenue. Police were called to the area at about 6:50 p.m.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene, police added.

Paramedics told CBC Toronto that the woman was in her 70s.

Vaughan Road is closed from Winona Drive to Atlas Avenue.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes.