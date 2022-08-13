Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Friday night, police say.

The collision happened on Lake Shore Boulevard W. near British Columbia Road. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 9:10 p.m.

Officers found the man suffering from injuries and Toronto paramedics took him to hospital.

Police said the driver remained on the scene.

Eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard is closed at British Columbia Road as police investigate.