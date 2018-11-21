New
Man in 60s struck near West Bend in hospital with life-threatening injuries
Driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, police say
A man in his 60s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck near Toronto's West Bend neighbourhood.
Police were called to the area of Perth and Wallace avenues just after 6 p.m. for reports that a man was unconscious and not breathing.
Emergency crews performed CPR and the man was later reported to be breathing.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, police say.