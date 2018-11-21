Skip to Main Content
Man in 60s struck near West Bend in hospital with life-threatening injuries
A man in his 60s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood.

Police were called to the area of Perth and Wallace avenues just after 6 p.m. for reports that a man was unconscious and not breathing. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Police were called to the area of Perth and Wallace avenues just after 6 p.m. for reports that a man was unconscious and not breathing.

Emergency crews performed CPR and the man was later reported to be breathing.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, police say.

