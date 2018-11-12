Female pedestrian dead after collision in Scarborough

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Monday evening, Toronto police say.

Police said they were called to the Ellesmere Road and Neilson Road intersection shortly before 6:30 for reports of a collision.

Toronto police spokesperson Allyson Douglas-Cook said the female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Douglas-Cook said the driver remained at the scene.

Police are advising motorists that the roads will be closed for an extended period and they should avoid the area.