Female pedestrian dead after collision in Scarborough

Toronto police say one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Monday evening.

Accident occurred at Ellesmere Road and Neilson Road shortly before 6:30 p.m.

CBC News ·
A female pedestrian was struck and killed in Scarborough Monday evening. (CBC)

Police said they were called to the Ellesmere Road and Neilson Road intersection shortly before 6:30 for reports of a collision.

Toronto police spokesperson Allyson Douglas-Cook said the female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Douglas-Cook said the driver remained at the scene.

Police are advising motorists that the roads will be closed for an extended period and they should avoid the area.

