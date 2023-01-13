Content
Toronto

Man critically injured after being struck by driver in Scarborough

A man was critically injured when he was struck by a driver in Scarborough on Thursday, Toronto police say.

Collision happened in the area of Danforth Road and Birchmount Road, police say

Toronto police closed roads after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured in the area of Danforth Road and Birchmount Road on Thursday. The driver remained on the scene. (James Spalding/CBC)

The collision happened in the area of Danforth Road and Birchmount Road. Police were called to the intersection shortly before 6 p.m.

Toronto paramedics took the pedestrian to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Roads are closed in the area as the Toronto police traffic services unit investigates.

