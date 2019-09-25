Police investigating pedestrian struck, 3-car crash in Scarborough

Emergency crews responded to two collisions on Scarborough roadways Tuesday evening.

The first came when police and paramedics were called to the scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of Danforth Avenue and Pharmacy Avenue at 8:50 p.m.

First responders rushed a man in his 60s to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics say.

Traffic is closed in the area, police said.

The second incident came roughly a half hour later, when police were called about a three-car crash in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Scarborough Golf Club Road.

There was a head-on collision where a car ended up crashing into a pole, police said.

Injuries from that crash are so far unknown.

The 20 Cliffside bus is detouring via Victoria Park Avenue, Denton Avenue and August Avenue due to the collision, the TTC says.

The crash happened near the area where a 17-year-old boy was struck by a car on Monday evening.

He later died in hospital.