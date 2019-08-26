Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Toronto

A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after a collision near Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue, Toronto paramedics say.

EMS called to Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to the area around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a collision. (Spencer Gallichan-Lowe/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the area around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Toronto police said the victim's injuries were very serious and paramedics administered CPR.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There was no information on the age or gender of the victim.

The driver involved remained at the scene.

Roads in the area have been closed for an investigation.

