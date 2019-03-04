Skip to Main Content
Woman, 52, in critical condition following Mississauga hit and run
Updated

Woman, 52, in critical condition following Mississauga hit and run

A 52-year-old woman is in critical condition at a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Peel police say the suspect vehicle is a black SUV with damage to the driver's side

CBC News ·
A woman was taken to a trauma centre Monday with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga. The driver failed to remain at the scene, police say. (Peel Regional Police)

A 52-year-old woman is in critical condition at a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Const. Iryna Yashnyk, a police media relations officer, said reports came in around 7:15 p.m. of a pedestrian struck near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Crosscurrent Drive. 

The driver of the vehicle failed to remain on the scene, according to Yashnyk. 

Police say the suspect vehicle is a black SUV with damage to the driver's side. 

Investigators are appealing to the driver to contact a lawyer and follow up with police.

​Police say Winston Churchill Boulevard is closed between Derry Road and Argentia Road as the force's Major Collision Bureau investigates. 

"We're hoping any witnesses can contact our major collisions bureau," she said.  

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us