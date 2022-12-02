Woman in her 20s in hospital with critical injuries after she was hit by driver in Mississauga

A woman in her 20s has been taken to hospital with critical injuries on Thursday after she was hit by a driver in Mississauga, Peel police say.

The collision happened in the area of Derry Road and Telford Way. Emergency crews were called to the area shortly before 8 p.m.

Peel Regional Paramedics took the woman to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police say officers are investigating and urging drivers to use alternate routes.

Westbound lanes from Telford to Dixie Road on Derry Road were closed on Thursday night. The eastbound lanes are open.