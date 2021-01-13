Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by car in west end

A man in his 40s suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in the city's west end on Tuesday evening.

The collision happened in the area of Finch Avenue West and Kipling Avenue. Toronto police were called to the scene at 7 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said the pedestrian was unresponsive after he was struck and he was taken to a trauma centre.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to police.

Officers taped off the part of the street as they investigated.