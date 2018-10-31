Boy, 14, in life-threatening condition after he was struck by vehicle in North York

A 14-year-old boy is in life-threatening condition in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle and thrown into the air in North York on Monday after school, Toronto police say.

The boy landed 18 metres away from where he was hit, police added.

The collision occurred at Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East at about 3:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Brett Moore, spokesperson for Toronto police's traffic services.

A group of teens was crossing the street within the crosswalk when the boy was struck by a Jeep northbound on Leslie Street, he said. The driver, a man, 52, remained on the scene.

"The young person literally was launched 60 feet in the opposite direction in terms of the dynamics and the severity of the collision, was propelled through the air, landing a significant distance away from the impact," Moore said.

Callers reported that a pedestrian was lying on the road.

Police appealing for more witnesses

The teens did not have a signal to cross the street in the direction in which they were travelling, he said.

"The signal at the time was not in their favour, meaning they did not have a permitted walking signal when the group of young people were crossing the street," Moore said.

Toronto paramedics took the boy to hospital. Moore said he suffered "significant" injuries. He continued to be listed in life-threatening condition on Tuesday.

The driver has not been charged and Moore declined to say if charges are pending.

Officers closed Leslie Street northbound and Finch Avenue East westbound for several hours on Monday as they reconstructed the collision.

"Investigators have been speaking with the friends and witnesses," he said.

Police are appealing for more witnesses and anyone with dashboard camera video or surveillance camera video that may have captured the collision.