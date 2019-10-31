3 pedestrians seriously injured in separate collisions in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating three collisions that seriously injured three pedestrians in Scarborough minutes apart on Wednesday night.

In the first incident, a woman suffered serious injuries after being struck at McNicoll Avenue and McCowan Road. Police were called to the scene at 8:06 p.m.

Toronto paramedics took the woman to a trauma centre.

In the second collision, which happened minutes later, a man suffered serious injuries after he was hit on Howden Road, north of Lawrence Avenue East. Police received a call about the incident at 8:15 p.m.

The driver remained on the scene.

Officers performed CPR before the man was taken to hospital, police said.

Police said roads in the area are being closed as officers investigate.

In the third collision, a pedestrian was struck on Ellesmere Road and Orton Park Road, east of Scarborough Golf Club Road. Police were called to the scene around 9 p.m.

Toronto paramedics took the person to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are on the scene and motorists should expect delays.