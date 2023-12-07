Pedestrian dies after being hit by garbage truck driver in midtown Toronto

A woman is dead after being hit by the driver of a garbage truck in midtown Toronto Thursday afternoon, Toronto police say.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, investigators said it happened in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Winona Drive at 12:46 p.m.

The driver remained on scene, police say. The woman, who is in her 50s, was hit in an intersection, police told CBC News.

Road closures in the area are in effect.