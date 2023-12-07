Content
Toronto

Pedestrian dies after being hit by garbage truck driver in midtown Toronto

A female pedestrian is dead after being hit by the driver of a truck in midtown Toronto Thursday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Victim believed to be in her 50s, police say

CBC News ·
Detail view of 'Toronto Police' logo on the side of a vehicle.
A woman died after being struck by a garbage truck in midtown Toronto Thursday, police say. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

A woman is dead after being hit by the driver of a garbage truck in midtown Toronto Thursday afternoon, Toronto police say.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, investigators said it happened in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Winona Drive at 12:46 p.m. 

The driver remained on scene, police say. The woman, who is in her 50s, was hit in an intersection, police told CBC News.

Road closures in the area are in effect.

