Elderly man rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle

A man in his 70s suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Eglinton Avenue West and McRoberts Avenue.

Emergency responders were called to the scene at 9 a.m. Thursday.

After arriving, they found the male pedestrian conscious and breathing, but badly injured.

He was rushed to hospital on an emergency run.

Police have closed some roads in the area, including the eastbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue West near Caledonia Road.

So far in 2019, seven pedestrians have been killed in vehicle collisions.