Woman dead after being struck walking on sidewalk at Yonge and Finch

A woman is dead after being struck while walking on a North York sidewalk after a vehicle mounted the curb, police say.

Toronto Police Insp. Jim Gotell said police were called just before 10 a.m. when the vehicle, driving eastbound on Finch Avenue at Doris Avenue, climbed onto the sidewalk, striking the woman from behind.

"The force of the impact was very severe, and unfortunately the pedestrian was killed as a result," Gotell said.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital.

No information was released on charges and police say they are still investigating.

Eastbound Finch Avenue East is closed between Yonge Street and Doris Avenue.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or have dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900.