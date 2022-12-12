Senior dead after being struck by vehicle in Chinatown, police say
A woman in her 70s is dead after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto, police say.
Driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to investigators
A woman in her 70s is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Chinatown, police say.
Toronto police were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue just after 11:15 a.m., where they found a victim with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.
Roadways in the area are closed for the investigation.