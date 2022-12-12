Content
Senior dead after being struck by vehicle in Chinatown, police say

Driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to investigators

Police were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue just after 11:15 a.m. Roadways remain closed for the investigation. (Canadian Press)

A woman in her 70s is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Chinatown, police say.

Toronto police were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue just after 11:15 a.m., where they found a victim with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.

Roadways in the area are closed for the investigation.

