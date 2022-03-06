Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Pedestrian dies after being struck by driver in downtown Toronto

A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a driver in downtown Toronto on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Male struck in intersection of Dundas Street East and Bond Street

CBC News ·
Toronto paramedics transported the pedestrian in critical condition to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. (Spencer Gallichan-Lowe/CBC)

A male pedestrian has died after he was struck by a driver in downtown Toronto on Sunday, police say.

Police say the pedestrian was hit shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dundas Street East and Bond Street.

Toronto paramedics transported him in critical condition to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Police said roads in the area will be closed for some time as traffic services officers investigate. The driver remained on the scene.

The pedestrian's age has not been released.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now