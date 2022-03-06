Pedestrian dies after being struck by driver in downtown Toronto

A male pedestrian has died after he was struck by a driver in downtown Toronto on Sunday, police say.

Police say the pedestrian was hit shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dundas Street East and Bond Street.

Toronto paramedics transported him in critical condition to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Police said roads in the area will be closed for some time as traffic services officers investigate. The driver remained on the scene.

The pedestrian's age has not been released.