Pedestrian critically injured by motorist in Flemingdon Park

A man was seriously injured by a motorist in the Flemingdon Park area Monday morning, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the corner of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue E. shortly before 6:30 a.m. for reports that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian.

The man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, paramedics say.

All eastbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue East are closed as police investigate the collision.

At least 28 pedestrians have been killed on Toronto's streets this year. Police data shows that as of September, about 80 per cent of those pedestrians were older adults or seniors.

In 2018, 41 pedestrians were fatally struck, while 158 more were seriously injured.

In March, Mayor John Tory launched the "Vision Zero 2.0" plan in response to what he called "carnage" on city streets.

The strategy includes promises to lower speed limits on arterial roads, build more mid-block crosswalks and install additional red light cameras at busy intersections.