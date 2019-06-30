Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton early Sunday, Peel police say.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Kennedy Road North and Vodden Street East. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 3:41 a.m.

Peel paramedics rushed the pedestrian with life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The intersection is closed in all directions as officers investigate.

Officers are reviewing dashboard camera footage from a witness, but it is not known if charges will be laid.

The vehicle sustained significant damage to its windshield from the impact of the collision.

Police have not released the pedestrian's sex or age.