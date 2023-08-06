Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by Toronto police vehicle

A pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by a police car in Toronto on Sunday, police said.

According to police, a police scout car and a pedestrian were involved in a collision in Earlscourt Park around 2 p.m.

A man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, paramedics said.

Police said the incident was not related to a festival in the park that saw nine people being sent to hospital after a counter-demonstration turned violent on Saturday.