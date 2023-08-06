Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by Toronto police vehicle
Man in his 20s taken to trauma centre with serious injuries, paramedics say
A pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by a police car in Toronto on Sunday, police said.
According to police, a police scout car and a pedestrian were involved in a collision in Earlscourt Park around 2 p.m.
A man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, paramedics said.
Police said the incident was not related to a festival in the park that saw nine people being sent to hospital after a counter-demonstration turned violent on Saturday.
COLLISION:<br>Davenport Rd + Lansdowne Av<br>2 p.m.<br>- In Earlscourt Park<br>- Scout car and pedestrian-involved<br>- Unrelated to the demonstration<br>- The pedestrian has been transported to the hospital via emergency run<br>- Injuries are serious<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1830931?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1830931</a><br>^lb—@TPSOperations