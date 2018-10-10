Skip to Main Content
Male pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by streetcar in west end
Male pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by streetcar in west end

A pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by a TTC streetcar in Toronto's west end early Wednesday.

Man in his 50s was taken to a trauma centre, paramedics say

A man believed to be in his 50s is seriously injured after being struck by a streetcar at Roncesvalles and Galley avenues early Wednesday, paramedics say. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The man believed to be in his 50s was struck around 1:30 a.m. at Roncesvalles and Galley avenues, near Queen Street West. 

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious and possibly life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said. It's not immediately clear what caused the collision. 

This is the third pedestrian to be struck by a streetcar this month. 

Last Friday, a man died in hospital after becoming trapped underneath a streetcar four days earlier on The Queensway and Ellis Avenue, in the city's west end. 

Another male pedestrian died on Monday after being pinned under a streetcar in Riverside. 

