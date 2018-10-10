Male pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by streetcar in west end

A pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by a TTC streetcar in Toronto's west end early Wednesday.

The man believed to be in his 50s was struck around 1:30 a.m. at Roncesvalles and Galley avenues, near Queen Street West.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious and possibly life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said. It's not immediately clear what caused the collision.

Collision:<br>Roncesvalles Ave/ Galley Ave.<br>Pedestrian struck by a streetcar.<br>Serious injuries reported. <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS11Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS11Div</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1869074?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1869074</a>^adc —@TPSOperations

This is the third pedestrian to be struck by a streetcar this month.

Last Friday, a man died in hospital after becoming trapped underneath a streetcar four days earlier on The Queensway and Ellis Avenue, in the city's west end.

Another male pedestrian died on Monday after being pinned under a streetcar in Riverside.