Elderly man struck by bus in Scarborough

An elderly man was taken to hospital after he was struck by a bus in Scarborough Sunday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m. police and emergency services responded to a collision.

The bus struck the pedestrian at the intersection of Midland Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.

The man, who was unconscious, was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run.

Police say the bus remained at the scene and the intersection has been closed for the investigation.