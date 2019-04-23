Elderly man struck by bus in Scarborough
An elderly man was taken to hospital after he was struck by a bus in Scarborough Sunday evening.
Bus remained at scene, intersection closed for investigation, police say
An elderly man was taken to hospital after he was struck by a bus in Scarborough Sunday evening.
Shortly before 7 p.m. police and emergency services responded to a collision.
The bus struck the pedestrian at the intersection of Midland Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.
The man, who was unconscious, was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run.
Police say the bus remained at the scene and the intersection has been closed for the investigation.
*update*<br>Collision: Midland Ave / Sheppard Ave E <br>- patient transported via emerg run<br>- intersection closed<br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO865190?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO865190</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS42Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS42Div</a> ^ka—@TPSOperations