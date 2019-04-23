Skip to Main Content
Elderly man struck by bus in Scarborough
Bus remained at scene, intersection closed for investigation, police say

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday, police and emergency services responded to a collision at the intersection of Midland Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

An elderly man was taken to hospital after he was struck by a bus in Scarborough Sunday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m. police and emergency services responded to a collision.

The bus struck the pedestrian at the intersection of Midland Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.

The man, who was unconscious, was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run.

Police say the bus remained at the scene and the intersection has been closed for the investigation.

