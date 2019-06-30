Man critically injured after being struck by car in Brampton

A man was critically injured after he was struck by a car in a Brampton intersection early Sunday.

The collision occurred at Kennedy Road N. and Vodden Street E., according to Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

Police were called to the scene at 3:41 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the man in life-threatening condition.

Paramedics said they rushed the man to a Toronto trauma centre, where his condition has not changed.

Mooken said the driver remained at the scene and is speaking to investigators.

The car sustained significant damage to its windshield from the impact of the collision.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision and where exactly the pedestrian was when he was struck, he said.

The windshield of the vehicle was significantly damaged from the impact of the collision. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Police appealing for witnesses to come forward

"It's very early in this investigation. Our investigators will have to piece together all the pieces to determine what exactly happened before they lay any charges, if any are warranted," Mooken said.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with relevant dashboard camera footage or surveillance camera video, to come forward.

The intersection, which was closed in all directions, was reopened at about 9 a.m.