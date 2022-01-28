Male pedestrian in 'serious condition' after being struck by driver in Brampton

A male pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Queen Street. and Rutherford Road around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

They say a man was struck in the middle of the intersection by a vehicle and the driver remained on the scene.

Paramedics say the man was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police say the major collision bureau has been notified.