Male pedestrian in 'serious condition' after being struck by driver in Brampton
Police say a male pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
Police say driver remained on scene at Queen Street and Rutherford Road
Peel Regional Police say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Queen Street. and Rutherford Road around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
They say a man was struck in the middle of the intersection by a vehicle and the driver remained on the scene.
Paramedics say the man was transported to hospital in serious condition.
Police say the major collision bureau has been notified.