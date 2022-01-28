Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Male pedestrian in 'serious condition' after being struck by driver in Brampton

Police say driver remained on scene at Queen Street and Rutherford Road

CBC News ·
Peel police say a male pedestrian has been transported to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton. (Peel Regional Police)

A male pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Queen Street. and Rutherford Road around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

They say a man was struck in the middle of the intersection by a vehicle and the driver remained on the scene.

Paramedics say the man was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police say the major collision bureau has been notified.

