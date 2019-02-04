Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Bloor West Village

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car at the intersection of Bloor Street West and Windermere Avenue.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to the area about 8:55 a.m. on Monday, but would not release the age or sex of the injured person, saying only that the person was an adult.

According to Toronto police, the pedestrian was unconscious and breathing at the scene and was transported to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Bloor Street West is currently closed between Willard Avenue and Beresford Avenue as officers investigate. The intersection of Durie Street and Bloor Street is also closed.