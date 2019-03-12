Male pedestrian dead after being struck in McDonald's drive-thru

A male pedestrian has died after being struck in a McDonald's drive-thru in the city's north end.

Emergency responders were called to the Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street area shortly after 9:30 Tuesday morning for reports a man had been struck by a vehicle.

Toronto police initially said the victim was conscious and breathing. But Const. Caroline de Kloet, a spokesperson for the force, later said paramedics were performing CPR on him.

She confirmed shortly before 11 a.m. that the victim has died.

The driver remained at the scene, de Kloet told CBC Toronto in a telephone interview.

Investigators with the Toronto police traffic services division are heading to the scene. Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.