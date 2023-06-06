Content
Toronto

Woman dead after being struck by car in downtown Toronto

Toronto Police say a woman has died after being hit by a car in the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Bloor Street East.

CBC News ·
Detail view of 'Toronto Police' logo on the side of a vehicle.
A woman has died in Toronto on Tuesday after being struck by a car, say Toronto Police. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Police first responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at around 7:30 a.m. The driver remained at the intersection, investigators said.

Police said about 45 minutes later that paramedics on site had said the woman had died due to her injuries.

Jarvis Street is blocked both northbound and southbound, and delays are expected in the area, said police.

 

