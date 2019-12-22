Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian struck by vehicle downtown, Queen Street West closed
Toronto

One person has been transported to hospital in serious condition, after being stuck by a vehicle in the area of Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue.

Victim’s condition is not considered life-threatening, paramedics say

CBC News ·
Queen Street West has been closed in both direction from Dunn Avenue to Landsdowne and motorists are being advised to avoid the area. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada)

Paramedics say the victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police were called to the scene just after 11 a.m.

Queen Street West has been closed in both directions from Dunn Avenue to Landsdowne and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

