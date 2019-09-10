Pedestrian struck and killed near Yonge and Eglinton

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a collision involving a truck in the Yonge and Eglinton area Tuesday morning, paramedics say.

Police were called about the incident at 10 a.m.

Investigators say it happened near the intersection of Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Toronto police statistics show there have been at least 22 pedestrian deaths in the city so far this year.

That's compared to at least nine driver deaths and seven motorcyclist deaths.

More to come.