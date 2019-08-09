Skip to Main Content
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle near Yonge and Finch
Toronto·New

Woman dead after being struck by vehicle near Yonge and Finch

Toronto police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Friday morning in North York.

Eastbound Finch Avenue East is closed between Yonge Street and Doris Avenue

The Canadian Press ·
The driver remained on scene and was taken to hospital, police say. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

Toronto police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Friday morning in North York.

Police say the woman was hit near Finch Avenue East and Doris Avenue.

They say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital.

No information was released on charges and police say they are still investigating.

Eastbound Finch Avenue East is closed between Yonge Street and Doris Avenue. 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|