Pedestrian rushed to hospital after collision in Mississauga

A woman is in life-threatening condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday afternoon, Peel paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to Cawthra Road and Queensway at 12:48 p.m.

The woman was rushed to hospital. Peel police said the driver remained on scene.

Cawthra Road is closed southbound from Dundas Street and northbound from Queensway, police said.