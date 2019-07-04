Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian rushed to hospital after collision in Mississauga
A woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck near Cawthra Road and Queensway Thursday afternoon.

Peel police and paramedics were called to Cawthra Road and Queensway at 12:48 p.m. Thursday. (Peel Regional Police)

A woman is in life-threatening condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday afternoon, Peel paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to Cawthra Road and Queensway at 12:48 p.m.

The woman was rushed to hospital. Peel police said the driver remained on scene.

Cawthra Road is closed southbound from Dundas Street and northbound from Queensway, police said.

