Pedestrian rushed to hospital after collision in Mississauga
Woman is in life-threatening condition, paramedics say
A woman is in life-threatening condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday afternoon, Peel paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called to Cawthra Road and Queensway at 12:48 p.m.
The woman was rushed to hospital. Peel police said the driver remained on scene.
Cawthra Road is closed southbound from Dundas Street and northbound from Queensway, police said.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRPMVC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRPMVC</a>:<br>- Reports of a pedestrian struck<br>-Cawthra Rd S/O Dundas St E <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a><br>- 1 person being transported to trauma centre<br>-Unknown extent of injuries<br>- Call received 12:47pm<br>- Will provide more information as we get it<br>-PR190244421 <a href="https://t.co/7WqtSvAU8e">pic.twitter.com/7WqtSvAU8e</a>—@PeelPoliceMedia