Light pole knocked down by delivery truck hits woman, leaving her with critical injuries

A 71-year-old woman is critically injured after she was struck by a light pole that was knocked down by a delivery truck on Friday, Toronto police say.

The incident happened in the area of Yonge Street and Hillsdale Avenue, south of Eglinton Avenue West. Police received a call about the collision at about 3:17 p.m.

Toronto paramedics took the woman to hospital in life-threatening condition.

In a news release on Friday, police said a 2018 White Freightliner delivery truck struck the light pole as the vehicle pulled away from the northbound curb lane on Yonge Street where it was parked.

"The pole then fell and struck a pedestrian," police said in the release.

Police said they are urging residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dashboard camera footage and were in the area at the time of the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).