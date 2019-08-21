Pedestrian struck and killed in Scarborough
A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle near Midland and Sheppard avenues in Scarborough on Wednesday morning, authorities say.
Police shut down intersection of Midland and Sheppard for investigation
Paramedics raced to the scene around 11:30 a.m., but the woman was pronounced dead.
Police said initial reports suggest the woman was hit by a truck at the intersection. It's unclear if the driver remained at the scene of the collision.
The intersection has been shut down while police investigate. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.
The deadly crash is the second in 24 hours involving a pedestrian. On Tuesday evening, a man was struck and killed in North York.
