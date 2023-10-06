Pedestrian killed by driver in Etobicoke, police say

A man is dead after he was hit by a driver in Etobicoke Friday morning.

Emergency services responded responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Burnhamthorpe Road and The West Mall shortly after 4 a.m., Toronto police said.

Police and paramedics located an injured male victim, according to police. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Toronto paramedics said the victim is an adult male.

Police said the driver remained on scene.

The eastbound lanes on Burnhamthorpe Road are closed from The West Mall as police investigate.