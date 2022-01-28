Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian killed after being struck by driver in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a man is dead after he was struck by a driver in Etobicoke Friday evening. 

Collision occurred near intersection of Islington Avenue and The Queensway

CBC News
Toronto police confirmed that a man died after being struck by a driver in Etobicoke Friday. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

First responders were called to the intersection of Islington Avenue and The Queensway shortly after 3 p.m., police and paramedics said.

Paramedics transported a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries and a woman with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police later confirmed the man died in hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.

The force's traffic services unit is investigating.

