Pedestrian killed after Distillery District-area crash

Toronto police say a pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck near the Distillery District on Wednesday.

The collision happened around 12:41 p.m. near the intersection of Cherry and Mill streets.

The victim, whose identity hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers with the Traffic Services division are now attempting to figure out how the crash happened. People should expect delays in the area as a result.

Anyone with information should contact police.

The victim is the 16th pedestrian to be killed on Toronto's roads this year, according to police statistics.