Pedestrian dead after being struck by driver in Brampton
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a driver in Brampton on Thursday night, Peel Regional Police say.
Vehicle remained at the scene, Peel Regional Police say
The collision happened in the area of Queen Street East and Rutherford Road. Police were called to the area at about 9:25 p.m.
The driver remained at the scene, police say.
Queen Street East is closed from Rutherford Road to Hansen Road for the investigation.