Female pedestrian dead after being struck, pinned by vehicle in Toronto

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle at the downtown intersection of College and Bay streets, Toronto police say.

Police said the collision happened around 11:45 a.m. and that the woman was pinned underneath the vehicle.

She was freed and rushed to hospital, but died of her injuries.

Police said the driver involved remained at the scene.

Roads will be shut down in the area for the investigation.

The TTC said its vehicles are detouring around the area.

The death marks the fourth pedestrian fatality on Toronto's roads in 2022, according to City of Toronto statistics.