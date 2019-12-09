Pedestrian killed after being struck in Clarington, Durham police say
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Clarington Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 2 near Brownsville road around 6:50 p.m.
There's no word yet on the victim's age or gender.
Highway 2 is closed between Gold Course Road and Brownsville Road for the police investigation.
Road Closure - Reg Hwy 2 between Golf Course Rd and Brownsville Rd in Clarington closed for a Motor Vehicle Collision. Please avoid the area. Thank you.—@DRPS