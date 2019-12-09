Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian killed after being struck in Clarington, Durham police say
Pedestrian killed after being struck in Clarington, Durham police say

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 2 near Brownsville road around 6:50 p.m. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Clarington Saturday evening, Durham Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 2 near Brownsville road around 6:50 p.m.

There's no word yet on the victim's age or gender.

Highway 2 is closed between Gold Course Road and Brownsville Road for the police investigation. 

 

