Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after hit and run at Dufferin and St. Clair

A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition in hospital after a hit and run in the city's west end early Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the intersection of Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West around 4:38 a.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been struck and was unconscious.

In a tweet, spokesperson Const. David Hopkinson said the vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with "critical injuries," Hopkinson later told CBC Toronto in a telephone interview. The victim underwent surgery and remains in hospital in life-threatening condition, he said.

Hopkinson could not confirm the victim's age or gender.

In his tweet, Hopkinson said the vehicle may be a white Honda Civic or Accord.