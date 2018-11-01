Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck in Mississauga

A pedestrian has been taken to a Toronto hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a car in Mississauga late Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kimbermount Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to Peel police.

The pedestrian was only identified as a male in his 50s. The exact nature of his injuries was not immediately revealed.

Peel police warned motorists that there would be road closures in the area for some time.

Moments before the collision, Peel Regional Police had tweeted a warning to motorists about the hazards of driving at night in rainy conditions.

"Slow your speeds, stay in the far right lane and pay attention," the tweet read.