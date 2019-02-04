Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by multiple vehicles, police say

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by multiple vehicles, police say

Toronto police say a man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by at least two vehicles in Scarborough.

Two officers were also struck by a vehicle while responding to the crash

CBC News ·
The collision occurred near Warden and McNicoll Avenues (Darek Zdzienicki/CBC)

Toronto police say a man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by two to three vehicles in Scarborough. 

Multiple witnesses told officers that the man was hit by one vehicle, and then struck by a second shortly after in the area of Warden and McNicoll Avenues just after 7 Monday night. Some of the witnesses added that a third vehicle also struck the man, police say. 

Only the driver of the first vehicle stayed on scene, police say. 

 

Officers are now looking for a "small, light-coloured vehicle with significant front-end damage," Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said. Police have no description on the possible third vehicle. 

Toronto police traffic reconstruction teams had blocked off the area with police tape. Shortly after, a woman drove through the tape and T-boned a police cruiser, Cook said. 

Two officers, that were in the police cruiser at the time, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman was arrested and police are looking at impairment as a possible factor in that crash. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us