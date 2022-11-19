Content
Pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after Mississauga collision

A man was critically hurt after being struck by a car while walking in Mississauga Friday night.

Peel police say the driver remained at the scene of the Friday night crash

CBC News ·
The major collision bureau has taken over an investigation after a pedestrian was critically hurt after being struck by a car in Mississauga. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

Peel police were called to Britannia Road, just east of Queen Street shortly after 7 p.m. with reports of the collision.

Police say the driver remained on scene, while the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital, where he was in life-threatening condition several hours after being hit.

The major collision bureau has taken over the investigation.

