Pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after Mississauga collision
A man was critically hurt after being struck by a car while walking in Mississauga Friday night.
Peel police say the driver remained at the scene of the Friday night crash
Peel police were called to Britannia Road, just east of Queen Street shortly after 7 p.m. with reports of the collision.
Police say the driver remained on scene, while the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital, where he was in life-threatening condition several hours after being hit.
The major collision bureau has taken over the investigation.