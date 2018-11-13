Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by unmarked police cruiser in Cabbagetown

A female pedestrian is seriously injured after she was struck by an unmarked police cruiser in Toronto's Cabbagetown area Monday morning.

The plainclothes officer collided with the woman who was crossing mid-block along Dundas Street East at Sherbourne Street just before 10 a.m., said Sgt. Murray Campbell of the force's traffic services division.

The victim, a woman believed to be in her 20s, suffered trauma to her upper body when she was hit, said Katrina Arrogante, a spokesperson for Toronto Police Service.

She was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived, paramedics said. She was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers from traffic services closed Dundas Street East from Sherbourne to Parliament streets for a short time as they investigated the cause of the crash. The roadway has since reopened.